‘I’m devastated’: Neighbors of Raleigh airline pilot react to triple murder charges

RALEIGH (WTVD) — A pilot for an American Airlines subsidiary has been arrested in the 2015 shooting deaths of three people in Kentucky.

News outlets report 51-year-old Christian R. Martin was arrested Saturday at the Louisville airport.

- Advertisement -

Martin used to live in Kentucky but jail records show he now resides in Raleigh.

Martin was indicted Friday by a Christian County grand jury in the 2015 deaths of Calvin and Pamela Phillips and Edward Dansereau, all of Pembroke.

ABC11 stopped by Martin’s home on Sunday and no one answered.

Related Article: Private jet carrying comedian makes emergency landing at RDU

Next door neighbors tell ABC11 they cannot believe Martin’s accused of killing three people.

“Nice guy. Really surprised by this news,” said neighbor David Harris.

ABC11 asked Harris what was Martin’s overall demeanor when interacting with neighbors.

You can read more here on what charges Martin faces.

“He had a military background and it showed. He was ram rod straight. He was very to the point. Typical career military guy,” he said.

Investigators in Kentucky are accusing Martin of killing Calvin and Pamela Phillips and their neighbor Edward Dansereau in 2015.

Agents arrested Martin Saturday at Louisville International Airport, a day after a grand jury indicted him for murder.

Prosecutors say around Nov. 18, 2015, Calvin Phillips was found shot to death in his home.

The bodies of Mrs. Phillips and their neighbor Edward Dansereau were found a short distance away in a corn field. Both burned up inside Mrs. Phillips’ car.

“Geez. I can’t imagine anybody doing that–much less the guy next door,” Harris stated.

The families of the victims say they have been haunted by the murders and they are grateful Martin is in custody.

“We look forward to justice in court, and we look forward to a verdict to bring an end to this terror, and a fresh start at healing,” the family of the victims stated.

This Mother’s Day, the murdered couple’s son, Matt Phillips, said his mother radiated with kindness. She taught him how to read and to drive.

“There will be no first dance at my wedding. No further advice on life. No hugs. I’ll never be able to look into her joy filled eyes when I tell her she will be a Grandmother. I’ll never hear her voice again say, ‘I love you.’ I’m devastated.”

Martin is a former Army Ranger Major in the military.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.