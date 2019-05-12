Primary election set for Tuesday in Bladen County

BLADEN COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A little more than 1100 people in Bladen County voted early in the NC-9 special election.

This Tuesday, two local offices will be decided in the May primary.

The State Board of Elections ordered a new election in the 9th Congressional District and two Bladen county contests after a hearing showed an unlawful absentee ballot scheme in Bladen and Robeson counties.

Voters will decide on Bladen County Commission District 3 as well as the Soil and Water Conservation District Supervisors.

There are 10 candidates seeking the GOP nomination. Mark Harris was the majority vote winner back in November, but he decided to not run for election again citing health concerns.

There will not be a District 9 ballot for Democrats given that only one candidate, Dan McCready, is running for that nomination.

If requested by the runner-up, a second primary will be September 10, with the general election on November 5. If a second primary is not necessary, the general election will be September 10.

The winner of the Republican primary will face Democrat Dan McCready, Green Party candidate Allen Smith and Libertarian Jeff Scott in the general election.