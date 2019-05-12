UNC Charlotte commencement ceremonies honor students killed in campus shooting

“I think it was really important for us to acknowledge the victims and the people that sacrificed their lives and were involved in that tragedy in any way, shape, or form,” said one graduate.

Riley Howell’s 23 family members present at the graduation ceremony were honored for being there. His parents, siblings and girlfriend were brought on stage to accept a degree for Riley in memorium.

