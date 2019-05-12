USC honors Samantha Josephson at graduation

Samantha Josephson, 21-year-old USC student who was found dead after getting into a car she mistook for an Uber. (Photo: Columbia PD)

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Graduating seniors at the University of South Carolina remembered one of their own in a bittersweet ceremony.

An empty seat draped with a cap and gown marked where Samantha Josephson should have been sitting. Josephson was killed in March after police say she got into a car she believed to be her Uber rideshare.

Her parents were presented with a degree in Political Science in her honor. The University’s President urged graduates to learn from the tragedy.

You can read more about the ‘What’s My Name’ campaign here.

