USC honors Samantha Josephson at graduation

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Graduating seniors at the University of South Carolina remembered one of their own in a bittersweet ceremony.

An empty seat draped with a cap and gown marked where Samantha Josephson should have been sitting. Josephson was killed in March after police say she got into a car she believed to be her Uber rideshare.

Her parents were presented with a degree in Political Science in her honor. The University’s President urged graduates to learn from the tragedy.

