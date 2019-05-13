Brunswick County Schools announces Summer Meals Program details

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Brunswick County Schools has released details about its Summer Meals Program for kids and teens.

Brunswick County Schools spokesman Daniel Seamans said the program is open to all children 18 and younger. There is no cost and no enrollment.

The program will be held at the following locations:

South Brunswick, North Brunswick, West Brunswick:

June 3-August 8, Monday through Thursday. 8:15am-9:15am Breakfast. 11:15am-12:30pm Lunch

Belville Elementary, Bolivia Elementary:

June 3-August 8, Monday through Thursday. 8:00am-9:00am Breakfast. 11:15am-12:30pm Lunch

Cedar Grove Middle, Leland Middle, South Brunswick Middle, Shallotte Middle, Waccamaw School:

June 3-June 7, Monday through Thursday. 8:30am-9:45pm Breakfast. 12pm-12:45pm Lunch

Jessie Mae Monroe Elementary, Virginia Williamson Elementary:

July 8-July 25, Monday through Thursday. 8:30am-9:15am Breakfast. 12pm-12:45pm Lunch

Brunswick County Schools said that should the dates or location change, there will be updates at www.bcswan.net as well as on the Brunswick County Schools social media outlets.