Cape Fear Playoff Preview (May 14, 2019)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– There are still 13 teams in the Cape Fear left fighting for state championship headed into Tuesday’s round of the NCHSAA playoffs. Below, is the schedule for state playoff games on Tuesday, May 14th.

CLASS 1A-Baseball

#6 West Columbus vs. #3 John A. Holmes- 6:00 p.m.

CLASS 2A-Baseball

#16 East Bladen vs. #9 North Carolina School of Math & Science- 5:00 p.m.

#11 Randleman vs. #3 Whiteville- 7:00 p.m.

CLASS 3A-Baseball

#8 Southeast Guilford vs. #1 New Hanover- 7:00 p.m.

CLASS 4A-Baseball

#8 Laney vs. #3 Corinth Holder- 7:00 p.m.

BOYS-Lacrosse

#2 Chapel Hill vs. #1 Topsail- 7:00 p.m.

#3 St. David’s School vs. #2 Cape Fear Academy- 4:30 p.m.

CLASS 4A-Girls Soccer

#8 Laney vs. #1 Hoggard- 6:00 p.m.

CLASS 1A-Softball

#12 Vance Charter School vs. #4 East Columbus- 6:00 p.m.

CLASS 2A-Softball

#7 Whiteville vs. #2 South Granville- 6:00 p.m.

CLASS 3A-Softball

#5 Southern Alamance vs. #4 Topsail- 7:00 p.m.

CLASS 4A-Softball

#5 South View vs. #4 Hoggard- 6:00 p.m.