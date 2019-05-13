Cash 5 ticket sold in Fayetteville wins $1.3 million jackpot

FAYETTEVILLE, NC (WWAY) — Sunday’s Carolina Cash 5 drawing produced a $1.3 million win for someone who bought a ticket at a Fayetteville convenience store.

The lucky winner bought the ticket at Carlie C’s IGA on Cedar Creek Road in Fayetteville.

The ticket matched all five numbers, 11-21-25-32-33, beating odds of 1 in 962,598.

The winner has 180 days from the drawing to claim the prize.

The jackpot, which totaled $1,354,174, ranked as the third largest won in the history of the Carolina Cash 5 game.

The largest jackpot was $1.7 million that was won in June 2017.