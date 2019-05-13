Complete game earns Landen Roupp CAA Pitcher of the Week

WILMINGTON, NC (UNCW Sports)– UNCW sophomore Landen Roupp tossed a two-hit, complete game gem against regular season champion Elon and was named Colonial Athletic Association Pitcher-of-the-Week on Monday.

Roupp allowed one run, unearned, walked two and struck out five over seven innings in going the distance for the first time in his career. It was also UNCW’s first complete game of the season and clinched a series win over the Phoenix.

- Advertisement -

Over his last two starts, the Rocky Mount, N.C., native is 2-0, has a 0.64 ERA and has limited opponents to a .128 batting average.

The Seahawks earned a key series win against the Phoenix and remained in the hunt for a CAA tournament spot. It was also the first conference series dropped by the Phoenix, which has a bye this weekend and earned the top seed in the upcoming conference tournament with a 19-5 record.

UNCW hosts James Madison in another key CAA series with tournament implications. Both teams are 10-11 and in a four-way tie for third, along with William & Mary and Northeastern. The Tribe visits Hofstra and the Huskies head to Towson.

Related Article: Diamond Hawks back and ready to defend their CAA title

The UNCW-JMU series opens on Thursday with a 6 p.m. start.