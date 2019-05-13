E-cigarette company to bring 500 jobs to South Carolina

LEXINGTON, S.C. (AP) — A major e-cigarette manufacturer has announced plans to expand operations to South Carolina.

Gov. Henry McMaster’s office said in a news release Monday that JUUL Labs Inc. plans to invest more than $125 million to build a new assembly facility in Lexington County. JUUL is expected to create more than 500 new jobs.

The company plans to open the assembly and packaging operation center in Lexington this summer. JUUL says a third party will be operating the facility.

CEO Kevin Burns says JUUL launched in 2015 and was established to help adult smokers make the switch from combustible cigarettes.