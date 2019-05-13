HCPD: K-9 injured when impaired driver crashes into patrol car

An Horry County Police Department patrol vehicle was hit by an impaired driver Sunday around 2 a.m. near Highway 701 and Highway 22 in Conway, according to police.

K9 Handler Rabon, Constable Rabon and Sergeant Buckingham were uninjured in the wreck, but K9 Ori, who was inside the car at the time of the crash, suffered a minor abrasion under his right eye, police say.

HCPD says the incident happened while officers were out of the vehicle assisting with the towing of another vehicle following an arrest.



HCPD personnel were talking to the tow truck driver when a vehicle was seen coming down the road toward them. They jumped over the guardrail and took cover as the vehicle struck the tow truck, then the patrol car, head-on, according to police.

