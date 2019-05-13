Oak Island Pier set to reopen Wednesday

OAK ISLAND, NC (WWAY) — It’s been two years since Hurricane Matthew. After being damaged during it, the Oak Island Pier is set to reopen this week.

The pier partially collapsed in the 2016 storm.

The Town of Oak Island announced the pier will reopen to the public with a ribbon cutting ceremony at 10 a.m. on Wednesday.

An inspection on March 7, 2017 led to the pier needing to close, then less than a week later it closed to the public.