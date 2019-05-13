Proposal to turn Brunswick County intersection into interchange

SUPPLY, NC (WWAY) — The N.C. Department of Transportation will host a public meeting this week regarding the proposal to convert a Brunswick County intersection into an interchange.

The proposed project is at the intersection of US 17 and N.C. 211, otherwise known as Ocean Highway and Southport Supply Road Southeast.

- Advertisement -

The NCDOT says the project is needed due to the volume of traffic at the intersection. A study verified the need for an interchange, which will include building two bridges.

That study was part of a project submitted by the Cape Fear Area Rural Transportation Planning Organization, Brunswick County and NCDOT.

More information of the proposal can be found at the NCDOT Public Meetings website.

Related Article: Plans submitted for new apartment complex on Carolina Beach Road

The public meeting will be held Thursday from 5 – 7 p.m. at the Brunswick Senior Center, 101 Stone Chimney Road S.E. in Supply.

There will not be a formal presentation, but residents can drop in any time during the meeting to learn more about the proposal, have questions answered and talk with NCDOT representatives.

The opportunity to submit written comments will be provided at the meeting or may be done by phone or email no later than June 17.

For additional information or to submit comments, contact NCDOT Project Manager Brian Harding, P.E. at (910) 341-2000 or bjharding@ncdot.gov, or consultant Project Manager Alison Nichols at (704) 940-4725 or alison.nichols@rsandh.com.