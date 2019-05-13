Students on school bus witness man allegedly performing sex act in car

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A Wilmington man faces charges after performing a sex act in his car in front of more than a dozen high school students.

Hampton Wright Lane, 59, is charged with fourteen counts of indecent liberties with a child and one count of indecent exposure with a victim under the age of 16.

It happened around 1 p.m. on May 7.

New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Lt. Jerry Brewer said a Laney High School bus was coming back to school from a field trip, when a car pulled up next to them on Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway.

Lane allegedly had his pants off with a towel on his waist and was masturbating.

Brewer said around 15 kids saw the act, while one child saw genitalia.

One student had video of the car, which helped in identifying Lane.

Lane was arrested on May 10 during a traffic stop in downtown Wilmington. He is out of jail on a $100,000 bond.