Wilmington man gets at least 23 years in prison for 2016 murder

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A Wilmington man pleaded guilty in court Monday to a 2016 murder.

Rashaun Dewayne Nugent, 23, killed Lavar Demond Riley, II.

Nugent also admitted to being in possession of a firearm after being convicted of a felony.

On April 29, 2016, Nugent’s brother, Christopher Wigfall, approached Riley near the victim’s parents’ home and business on Orange Street. Wigfall left the area and returned with Nugent a short time later. Wigfall had an argument with Riley, and Nugent shot the victim. Riley later died from his injuries.

As the Nugent and Wigfall ran away from the area, Nugent’s glasses fell to the ground and were left behind. Analysis at the North Carolina Crime Lab confirmed that DNA from the glasses was consistent with the known DNA profile of Nugent.

Wigfall’s charges are still pending.

Nugent was sentenced to a minimum of 23 years and a maximum of 28.6 years in prison.