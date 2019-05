WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, NC (WWAY) — The Wrightsville Beach Farmers’ Market is open for the season and its first day back was just peachy.

The farmers’ market started Monday and will be open every Monday from 8 a.m. – 1 p.m. until September 13.

The farmers market has a variety of vendors from seafood to produce to jewelry.

Vendors are set up on Seawater Lane next to Wrightsville Beach Town Hall.

The first farmers’ market began in June 2009.