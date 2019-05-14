Whiteville baseball is chasing their third straight State title

WHITEVILLE, NC (WWAY)–The Whiteville High School baseball team is trying to make history in 2019, by winning their third straight NCHSAA title.

The Wolfpack have four seniors on this years roster, those four have a combined (99-16) record during their high school careers. Earlier this season Whiteville had a 70 game winning streak in conference play snapped as they fell to West Columbus 1-0, but their mindset never changed.

“We always carry the same mentality,”says Whiteville senior Dylan Lawson. “We put all we can into the game and just try to get the same benefits.”

Whiteville is the No.3 seed in this years Class 2A state tournament and are looking for their third title in as many seasons. So, the tradition is there for the 2019 Wolfpack, but it wasn’t something that was built overnight.

“When I was younger I came out and watched this team play all the time,”said Wolfpack senior Dylan Hamilton. “It was something that I always wanted to be apart of.”

It started for most of this years players in the Columbus County youth leagues. Then it was legion ball, now they are the ones sporting the Wolfpack colors. The only kids on this years squad to not win a state title are the freshman, but their upperclassman are trying to pave the way.

“You can’t tell them what it feels like, they have to experience it for themselves,”says Lawson. “You can tell them the goal and what it takes to get there.”

Whiteville will host Randleman on Tuesday night in the third round of the state tournament at Legion Stadium. The thought of going back to back to back is in the back of their minds, but its still just one game at a time for the Wolfpack.

“I think sometimes with the success we’ve had, people can take it for granted,”said Whiteville head coach Brett Harwood. “It is never easy. We are just fortunate and proud to have another opportunity to play again.”