94-year-old NC woman meets son after 67 years of searching

LINCOLNTON, NC (WBTV) — For 67 years, Marilyn Wallace has been thinking about the baby she had to give up.
“I never thought I’d ever hear from him or anything,” she says.
She tells the story of nurses holding her son up to the glass, an image that has been in her mind for nearly seven decades.
Now, after decades of searching, the pair had a long-awaited reunion, in the Charlotte airport. Greg Wendt met his 94-year-old mom.
“I thought, well, he wouldn’t be interesting in seeing his mother after all these years,” Wallace says.
“Wrong!” Wendt butts in.
The searching sent both sides online, from Lincolnton, and from Kentucky, where an ancestry tracking website eventually made the connection.