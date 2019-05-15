First responders join WARM in hurricane recovery efforts

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Wilmington Area Rebuilding Ministry, WARM, was founded after Hurricane Fran in 1996 to help people to recover. More than two decades later, they are going strong with Hurricane Florence recovery efforts.

First responders in Wilmington tagged along as volunteers this week helping out a man living on Dock Street.

Wednesday, firefighters worked on the roof and kitchen at this home.

One of the perks of having first responders like Master Firefighter Chris Small on board is that lots of them already have the skills necessary to rebuild.

WARM’s Executive Director JC Lyle says this week has been very rewarding.

“We normally see people on their worst day,” Small said. “This type of situation we come in we see them on a bad day because their house needs repairs and things are being done and taken care of and we can see them on a happy side.”

“Recovery is not over,” Lyle said. “We’re gonna need support of the community and donations and volunteer hours but we have the skills and the resources of the community to get back home.”

If you would like information on how to contribute or volunteer for WARM, visit here.