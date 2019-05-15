Museum of Coastal Carolina and Ingram Planetarium summer schedule

SUNSET BEACH, NC (WWAY) — Ingram Planetarium’s summer season begins on May 24 and runs through September 2. During that time, the planetarium will be open from 10:30 am – 5 pm Monday through Thursday, Fridays from 12:30 – 5 pm and Saturdays 10:30 am – 5 pm. For scheduled night programs, doors will reopen at 6:30 pm.

Visit our immersive theater and science hall to experience the night sky and the sciences or catch a sensory-rich laser show after dark!

Dome Theater Shows

11:00 Monday – Thursday & Saturday: Kaluoka’hina: The Enchanted Reef

Back by popular demand. Great for families!

12:00 Monday – Thursday & Saturday: NEW Apollo 11: Man’s First Step on the Moon

Special showing July 20 at 7 pm.

1:00 Monday – Saturday: Earth, Moon and Sun

A Kid Favorite

2:00 Monday – Saturday: NEW The Sun – Our Living Star

Investigate the marvel that is our home star, the Sun

3:00 Monday – Saturday: Tales of the Maya Skies

Explore the rich history behind Mayan astronomy

4:00 Monday – Saturday: The Sky Tonight

Explore Stargazing!

Evening Laser Music Shows

Monday

7:00 Beatles

8:00 Pink Floyd: The Wall*

Tuesday

7:00 80’s Night

8:00 Led Zeppelin

Thursday

7:00 La Electronica Laser

8:00 Metallica*

Saturday

7:00 Michael Jackson (Excludes July 20)

8:00 Pink Floyd: Dark Side of the Moon

* Not recommended for kids

Stars at Sunset (7 pm)

June 7, July 5, August 2

Explore what’s up in the Carolina sky and learn about exciting events in space exploration. Telescope viewings will be held after, weather permitting.

Budding Scientist Mini Labs

Thursdays – 12:15 and 2:15 pm

Explore hands-on science at Ingram Planetarium in our Paul Dennis Science Hall with our experienced educators.

Ingram Planetarium is located at 7625 High Market Street in Sunset Beach, NC. Admission is free for Planetarium members, dual Planetarium/Museum members, active military and disabled veterans with valid military ID. Non-member per-show admission (including NC sales tax) is $9.50 for adults, $8.50 for seniors (62+), $7.50 for children (3-12), and free for age 2 and under. For more information, call 910-575-0033, visit www.museumplanetarium.org, or like us on Facebook.com/IngramPlanetarium.