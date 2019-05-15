New Whiteville police hires must stay two years or pay up

WHITEVILLE, NC (WWAY) — The City of Whiteville has created a new policy for new police hires: stay here for two years or pay up.

The policy was proposed by Police Chief Jeffrey Rosier and unanimously approved by city council Monday night.

- Advertisement -

If officers do not stay the full two years they will have to pay back costs for training, uniforms, and equipment.

Whiteville Police Spokesman Alan May says it is an agreement, not a legally binding contract, and many other municipalities have similar policies.