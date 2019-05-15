Trooper Kevin Conner’s name added to national memorial in DC

WASHINGTON DC (WWAY) — Today was National Peace Officers Memorial Day and members of the state Highway Patrol honored the occasion with a visit to the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial in Washington DC.

Four names from North Carolina were added including Trooper Kevin Conner.

A group spend time in reflection of those who gave their lives in the line of duty visiting and placing flowers along the memorial.

Vice President Mike Pence laid a wreath at the memorial site in honor of the significant day.

Highway Patrol says 66 people have paid the ultimate sacrifice for our state.

Tpr. Conner was shot and killed while conducting a traffic stop in October in Columbus County. He served with the North Carolina Highway Patrol for 11 years and had previously served with the North Carolina Marine Patrol. He is survived by his wife and two children.

Troopers Brandon Carroll Peterson, Samuel Newton Bullard, and Benjamin Derek Wallace were also added to the national memorial.