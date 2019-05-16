Artist films music video at Trailer Bar in Surf City

By
WWAY News
-
0

PENDER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A North Carolina singer-songwriter’s original music has been featured more than 150 times in films and TV shows and she recently filmed a music video in Surf City.

A production crew filmed a music video at the Trailer Bar in Surf City Wednesday night for Vaughan Penn’s song “Surf City Queen.”

Vaughn said they still have a few shots to film, but the official video is scheduled for release on July 4.

Vaughn has headlined and opened for multiple big name acts such as Darius Rucker and Melissa Etheridge.

Vaughan lives in Surf City.

