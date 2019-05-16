Artist films music video at Trailer Bar in Surf City

PENDER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A North Carolina singer-songwriter’s original music has been featured more than 150 times in films and TV shows and she recently filmed a music video in Surf City.

A production crew filmed a music video at the Trailer Bar in Surf City Wednesday night for Vaughan Penn’s song “Surf City Queen.”

- Advertisement -

Vaughn said they still have a few shots to film, but the official video is scheduled for release on July 4.

1 of 2

Vaughn has headlined and opened for multiple big name acts such as Darius Rucker and Melissa Etheridge.

Vaughan lives in Surf City.