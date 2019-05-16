Community Boys & Girls Club of Wilmington to hold ribbon cutting

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– Deral Pitts, CEO of Community Boys & Girls Club of Wilmington sat down with Amanda Fitzpatrick to discuss the grand re-opening of the club and summer camp.

During Hurricane Florence the club suffered significant damage, which lead to some much needed major renovations and repairs.

Pitts says they have added a new teen room, middle school room, computer & education room, and weight room. As well as, renovated space to serve more kids with life-enhancing programs.

The grand reopening will be held at the Daniel D. Cameron Unit of the Community Boys & Girls Club located at 901 Nixon St. in Wilmington on Saturday from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Parents will be able to get a tour of the new facilities and register their kids for the summer camp programs that are available for ages 6 -18.

To hear about all of the renovations that have been made you can watch the full interview above.