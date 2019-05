WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The FDA has announced a recall of some tattoo ink that’s contaminated with bacteria.

The agency says all lots of three black inks made by Scalp Aesthetics are being recalled, along with a black ink made my Dynamic Color.

A red ink sold under the brands Solid Ink or Antone’s Ink is also being recalled.

The FDA says tattoo customers should be on watch for rashes or lesions on tattooed areas.