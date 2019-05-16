Feeling better! Randy Aldridge gives positive update on cancer battle

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — We have a much-anticipated update on WWAY Anchor Randy Aldridge.

Randy says he is feeling much better and that he’s up and doing things almost every day.

- Advertisement -

He says he’s strong enough now to do things for up to 3 or 4 hours at a time.

He was able to attend a family member’s graduation last weekend.



Randy has a procedure later this month which will tell if his tumor is gone or shrinking or if he needs to undergo more treatments.

As always he tells us he is very grateful for everyone reaching out and offering prayers and support!

Randy announced in February he would take leave as he battled stage 3 cancer.

Throughout his fight with the disease, he has been an advocate for others to get preventative tests for colorectal types of cancer.

You can show Randy some love and see his progress on his Facebook page.