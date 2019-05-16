Hula your way to Wrightsville Beach Brewery for One Perfect Luau

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — You have a chance to learn the hula, bid on a hand painted surfboard, and help support the water therapy efforts of the amazing Surfers Healing organization this weekend at the One Perfect Luau on Sunday afternoon at Wrightsville Beach Brewery.

The event features music, prizes, and a surf simulator.

One Perfect Luau is free fun for the whole family, and pets are welcome as well.

It’s being held at Wrightsville Beach Brewery at 6201 Oleander Dr. in Wilmington, from 1:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

