Hundreds expected to take part in 8th annual CFCC Bridge to Bridge Run

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Sea Devil Athletics and the Cape Fear Community College Foundation will host its 8th Annual CFCC Bridge to Bridge 4-mile run, 1-mile run and 2-mile riverwalk next week.

The twilight event will be held Thursday, May 30, and starts at 7 p.m. Organizers expect hundreds of runners and walkers to participate.

“We raise money for our student athletes, its a full-time job to go to school and play athletics for Cape Fear,” said CFCC Assistant Director of Athletics Christopher Libert. “A lot of our athletes don’t hold jobs, so it really helps with raising scholarship money to help with their tuition and books.”

The running course will start at CFCC’s Union Station and head north to the Isabel Holmes Bridge and continue downtown south to the Cape Fear Memorial Bridge. The 2-mile walk will be on along the riverwalk.

“There’s a 1 mile fun run and, last year, we had about 100 kids,” Libert said. “We saw a 5 or 6 year old break a course record.”

Proceeds from the event will benefit the CFCC Sea Devil Student Athlete Scholarships. Click here to register.