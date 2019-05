WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Wilmington Police responded to Costco Wednesday night after someone reported a suspicious package underneath a car in the parking lot.

The call came in around 9 p.m.

- Advertisement -

WPD says officers responded and out of an abundance of caution called in the bomb squad.

The bomb squad used a robot to inspect the package.

Police say it was just damaged impact insulation that had fallen from underneath the bumper of the car.