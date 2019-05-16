List of the nation’s top summer travel destinations

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — According to TripAdvisor, 92 percent of people are planning to take a trip this summer. The travel website has announced the nation’s top summer getaway destinations.

In our region, Myrtle Beach came in third on the list. TripAdvisor based its findings on booking interest on its website.

Orlando, Florida came in as the most popular destination.

TripAdvisor also revealed nearby alternative locations where travelers can save money.

As an alternative to Myrtle Beach, the site suggests checking out Kill Devil Hills on the Outer Banks.

