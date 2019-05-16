New seafood restaurant opens with packed house and full bellies

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Dozens of people lined up Thursday morning at a new local restaurant to find plates of seafood were flying out the door.

Straight Drop Seafood opened its third North Carolina location Thursday morning. The newest one is right here in Wilmington.

- Advertisement -

It was a packed house at the restaurant’s opening. Straight Drop has two other seafood locations in Fayetteville.



Marketing Director Quavas Hart says the turnout was even bigger than they expected. He says the owner is a veteran himself and first started cooking while serving in the Army.

“He learned how to cook in the Army,” Hart said. “He used that talent when he got out to create this business. He started with $300, selling food out of his house, giving plates away down in the base where he was stationed at. I guess the food was good. The word got out.”

Hart says a lot of the staff are also veterans.

He also says the owner hopes to keep opening more restaurants throughout North Carolina.