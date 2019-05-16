North Carolina Coastal Federation seeking volunteers to help with living shoreline

SUNSET BEACH, NC (WWAY)– The North Carolina Coastal Federation is inviting volunteers to come help plant native grasses behind the recently constructed oyster reef at the Sunset Beach Town Park on Friday, May 31 starting at 10 a.m.

Volunteers should wear weather-appropriate clothes that can get wet and dirty. Closed-toe shoes that cover your feet and can get wet and muddy are required. Volunteers should also bring a reusable water bottle, hat, sunglasses and any medications they may need.

Snacks, water, sunscreen and bug spray will be provided. Boots and gloves will also be available. This event is most suited for adults and children over the age of 12.

If you are interested in participating you can click here to register.