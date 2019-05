WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — WWE legend Ric Flair has been hospitalized after reportedly suffering a medical emergency Thursday, according to TMZ.

The site reported that Flair was in the Atlanta area and was taken to an emergency room for treatment. TMZ reported the situation as “very serious.”

Flair recovered after suffering a previous medical scare in 2017, when a ruptured intestine led to him being placed in a medically induced coma for a week and a half.