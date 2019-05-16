Salvation Army Red Shield Shelter to reopen after suffering damage from Florence

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — After 10 months out of commission, The Salvation Army is finally celebrating the reopening of its Red Shield Emergency Shelter.

The shelter hosted an open house Thursday afternoon.

The Red Shield Shelter suffered major roof damage and water damage throughout the building during Hurricane Florence.

Major Mark Craddock says the roof came off, so they had to replace a lot of furniture, kitchen appliances and lighting systems.

Craddock says the shelter has 52 beds and serves around 60,000 meals a year.

“That 60,000 was missing for that 10-month period,” Craddock said. “The amount of people who come through here and our life skills program who spend six months with us rebuilding their lives, that piece of our culture and society was missing for 10 months.”

The shelter will officially open its doors to guests on Monday.