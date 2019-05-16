South Brunswick soccer duo signs to Cape Fear Community College

SOUTHPORT, NC (WWAY)– Miguel Rubio and Ryland Hawksby made their dreams a reality on Tuesday afternoon signing their National Letters of Intent to play soccer at Cape Fear Community College.

Rubio and Hawksby were both captains for South Brunswick this season.

“These are two wonderful young men,”said South Brunswick head coach Jay Tullock. “They have worked hard and led our team in every example possible.”

The Cougar duo will join a Sea Devil men’s soccer team that went 7-8-1 last season.