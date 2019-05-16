Summerlin leads UNCW men’s golf to 12th place Regional finish

ATHENS, GA (UNCW Sports) – Junior Tripp Summerlin tied a UNCW NCAA regional record with a four-under-par 67 in the final round of the Athens Regional on Wednesday at the UGA Golf Course. Summerlin finished 17th and the Seahawks were 12th.

Advancing to the NCAA Championships from the regional were host Georgia, Duke, Vanderbilt, SMU and Liberty. The Bulldogs, who lead wire-to-wire captured the regional championship by seven strokes over the Blue Devils after entering the final round with a one-stroke lead.

The Seahawks, who turned in their best round of the regional at eight-over, finished 12th overall, four strokes behind 28th-ranked Alabama.

UGA’s Davis Thompson carded a four-under-par in the final round to edge Vanderbilt’s Will Gordon for medalist honors by a single stroke.

Summerlin (76-72-67=215) opened the final round with three birdies on his first nine holes and then recorded one on the second nine to finish four-under for the round. His 67 matched Patrick Cover’s 67 in the opening round of the Franklin Regional in 2016.

Summerlin’s final score of 215 was tied for fourth on UNCW’s NCAA regional top-10 with Josh Brock’s 215 in 2011 at the Virginia Tech Regional.

Junior Blake McShea (73-72-72=217) continued his steady play finishing four-over for the regional. His 217 is ninth all-time at UNCW. He was two-under in the final nine holes.

Summerlin and McShea’s regional finishes ranked them fourth and fifth all-time on UNCW’s regional top-10.