Trump tweets support for NC9 Republican nominee Bishop

President Donald Trump took time today to endorse the winner of Tuesday’s 9th Congressional District Republican primary do-over.

“Congratulations to Dan Bishop on his big Republican Primary victory in the 9th Congressional District of North Carolina,” Mr. Trump tweeted this afternoon. “Dan is strong on Crime, Loves our Military, Vets, 2A, and great Healthcare. He has my Complete and Total Endorsement! #MAGA”

Bishop easily defeated nine other Republicans to win the nomination in the special election ordered after questions arose about absentee ballots in last year’s Republican primary and general election, which were both won by Mark Harris. Harris decided not to run again.

Bishop faces Democrat Dan McCready, Libertarian Jeff Scott and Green Party candidate Allen Smith in September’s general election for the US House seat. McCready was the Democratic nominee last year. He was the only Democrat to file for the seat