UNCW Baseball preps for a big weekend at Brooks Field in Scalf’s final home stand

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– UNCW baseball heads into the final weekend of the regular season in four-way tie for 3rd place in the conference standings with just three games to go. The Diamond Hawks have had no trouble making the CAA tournament in recent memory, but they are up for the challenge as James Madison visits Wilmington.

“I think it is new to all of us really,”said Seahawk RS-Junior Kep Brown. “I think it is good the standings are jammed up, even if we don’t play our best baseball, other teams can do the same thing.”

It has been a season of ups and down for UNCW Baseball. They won series over conference leaders Elon and the College of Charleston, but also dropped two series to the bottom three teams in the conference standings. Though there will be no looking back this weekend on the field for the Diamond Hawks.

“We can sit here and dwell on the past,”said junior Henry Ryan. “It is time to focus up on this weekend and prepare for what we got to do.”

Adding more importance to this weekend, it will be the final time Mark Scalf will coach at Brooks Field in his 28 year career. The skipper though cares more worried about his team extending their season, than his own accomplishments.

“This weekend is a lot more important than just me,”said Seahawk head coach Mark Scalf. “It is about our players trying to get where we want to be and that is playing in Harrisonburg next week.”

Scalf has been known for down playing his accomplishments in his career, but his upperclassman players know it will be a special moment in program history.

“It is going to be emotional for him and everyone that is involved,”says Ryan. “He is just an outstanding man and we wish him the best for his retirement.”

The three-game series with JMU will begin on Thursday night with first pitch set for 6:00 P.M.