UNCW Baseball shutout in series opener against James Madison

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– UNCW baseball came out on the wrong end of a pitchers duel on Thursday night. The Diamond Hawks fell in the series opener to James Madison, 2-0.

Luke Gesell started on the mound for the Seahawks and took the loss despite a stellar performance. The junior threw seven innings allowing just two earned runs and struck out seven Duke hitters.

- Advertisement -

Duke’s starter Kevin Kelly was nearly perfect on the mound. He allowed just two hits in six innings of work before giving way to the JMU bullpen. The Seahawks were able to collect two hits in the loss.

The loss drops UNCW to now (10-12, 26-28), while JMU improves to (11-11, 31-22). Game two of the series on Friday night is set for 6:00 P.M. from Brooks Field.