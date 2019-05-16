Wilmington PD offers reward for info in two hit-and-run accidents

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Wilmington Police are offering a cash reward for information about the drivers involved in two hit-and-run accidents.

The most recent incident occurred at Shipyard Boulevard and South 17th Street on May 8. The victim told police he was walking north on 17th Street.

He says a white man in his late 20s with dark hair was driving a black BMW turned and right onto Shipyard. The victim says the BMW knocked him over and ran over his foot before driving away.

The second hit-and-run happened in the 500 block of Martin Street on April 17.

A 23-year-old skateboarder was hit by what witnesses described was a silver Jeep Cherokee. Paramedics took the victim to New Hanover Regional Medical Center. He suffered multiple broken bones.

If you know anything about either of these hit-and-run cases, contact WPD at (910) 343-3609 or use Text-a-Tip.