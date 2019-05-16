Woman mourns loss of son, boyfriend who got caught in rip current

ATLANTIC BEACH, NC (WNCN) — The woman who lost her son and boyfriend after they drowned off of Atlantic Beach Tuesday says to cherish the ones you love because everything can change in an instant.

Erin Peoples said she and 24-year-old Austin Potter started dating almost one year ago. Potter, who graduated from North Johnston High School, met Peoples at the Longhorn Steakhouse in Morehead City where they worked.

- Advertisement -

“He is one of the most unselfish people that I ever met in my entire life. He would give anything to anybody. The skin off his back. He would do it,” said Peoples.

Peoples said Potter’s selflessness carried over the relationship with her two young sons. She said 5-year-old Liam wanted to do everything his older brother did.

“For only being 5 years old, he taught all of us such a lesson. He was so caring to everybody. It didn’t matter who you were. He wanted to be around you, he wanted to talk to you, he wanted to get to know you,” said Peoples.

Related Article: Two blues hauled in on second day of Big Rock tournament

Peoples said Liam loved cars, dinosaurs, and the ocean.

Read more here.