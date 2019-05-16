Work begins on Wilmington riverfront bulkhead repairs

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Preliminary work has started along the Cape Fear riverfront in downtown Wilmington for long-planned bulkhead repairs.

Construction will start in the coming days and is expected to last for about a year.

The initial phase of work starts in Riverfront Park in front of the federal courthouse and will eventually move north toward Princess Street.

Much of Riverfront Park is closed for the project, but Water Street will remain open with temporary closures.

When this portion of work ends, the next phase will begin.