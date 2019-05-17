Brunswick County student named NCASA Student of the Year

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A student from Brunswick County recently earned a statewide honor.

Savannah Wood, a senior at Brunswick Early College High School, has been named Student of the Year by the North Carolina Association for Scholastic Activities.

“She is one of those self-motivated people and a giver,” BCEHS Principal Cheri Skaggs said. “She sees a need and steps up to fill it.”

Each year the North Carolina Association for Scholastic Activities (NCASA) recognizes one middle school and one high school student for their outstanding performance and contributions in support of scholastic activities sponsored by NCASA.

Wood has served as captain of the Dance Ensemble for two years and has participated in the Show Choir club for three years. She assists with choreography and instruction in both groups. Her dedication and leadership skills earned her the nomination from her Dance Ensemble sponsor Angela Jordan and her principal.