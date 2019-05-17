‘Campaign to End Cash Bail’ holds press conference at New Hanover Jail

CASTLE HAYNE, NC (WWAY) — Bailing a loved one out of jail is not always a quick or easy process. That’s where the “Campaign to End Cash Bail” comes in.
They’re drawing attention to the obstacles that working class people face when making bail.
Last week, the campaign celebrated a small victory which was bailing four moms out of the New Hanover County Jail for misdemeanor crimes in time for Mother’s Day.
Campaign members held a news conference at the jail Friday explaining their mission.
Lucretia Grady-Boney said one of their goals is raising awareness.
“Ending cash bail might not be something that you’re interested in now but you never know what can happen to you,” Grady-Boney said. “You can be in the wrong place at the wrong time and end up in jail. I am so grateful to be a part of ending cash bail.”
District Attorney Ben David discussed the matter last week. He said if you want to challenge a bond, you have to look at several factors including criminal history and charges.
On Friday, he stood by that statement.