Kim Kardashian and Kanye West finally reveal newborn son’s name

(CBS News) — North, Saint, Chicago — and now Psalm.

Kim Kardashian West announced the name of her fourth child on Twitter and Instagram Friday, a week after announcing his birth. She also shared the first photo Psalm along with a text conversation with her husband Kanye West.

- Advertisement -

“Beautiful Mother’s Day with the arrival of our fourth child,” Kanye West texted her with the photo. “We are blessed beyond measure. We have everything we need.”

Psalm West pic.twitter.com/F0elQd1cJq — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) May 17, 2019



Kardashian West announced her son’s birth via surrogate Friday. “He’s here and he’s perfect!” She tweeted.

She also said that he looks just like his sister, Chicago. “He’s also Chicago’s twin,” she tweeted. “lol I’m sure he will change a lot but now he looks just like her.”

The new child joins North, 5, Saint, 3, and one-year-old Chicago. This is the couple’s second child via surrogate. Kardashian West has been open about needing to use a surrogate, due to suffering preeclampsia during her first two pregnancies.

Kardashian West has been very busy as of late. She recently helped free 17 people from jail in three months and revealed she was studying to take the bar exam and become a lawyer.