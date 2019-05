WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) —┬áTravelers at Wilmington International Airport experienced extremely long waits with the TSA Friday morning.

ILM posted online that the TSA PreCheck lane was moving slowly due to technical difficulties.

A repairman responded. As of noon, the airport says all issues has now be resolved and both TSA lines are working.

ILM reminds all passengers to allow plenty of time to get through security.