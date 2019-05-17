Man wanted for Massachusetts shooting arrested in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A man wanted for allegedly shooting a woman in Massachusetts has been caught in Wilmington.

A spokesman with the US Marshals Service said the Marshals Violent Fugitive Task Force arrested Aleczander Liriano, 21, during a traffic stop near the intersection of Kerr Avenue and Randall Parkway.

- Advertisement -

Earlier this month Massachusetts State Police added Liriano to its Most Wanted Fugitives List. According to a news release, MSP said it wanted Liriano on charges of assault and battery with a firearm, armed robbery and discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a building after a woman was shot in Springfield, MA, on March 5. Investigators say the woman, who was shot in the torso and found in the middle of a street, suffered serious injuries but survived. Springfield Police said their investigation determined Liriano allegedly shot the woman during a robbery. He is also wanted on a separate warrant for breaking and entering, investigators said.

Liriano was booked at the New Hanover County Detention Center as a fugitive from justice. He is awaiting extradition to Massachusetts.

The US Marshals Task Force is comprised of members of the US Marshals Service, the Wilmington Police Department, the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office and the NC Department of Public Safety.