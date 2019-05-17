National seashore on Hatteras Island gets new beach access

BUXTON, NC (AP) — A new beach access and parking area is opening along Cape Hatteras National Seashore.

National Park Service officials say the new access opens Friday in Buxton, at a site that previously served as a base for the U.S. Navy and the U.S. Coast Guard.

The Buxton Beach Access is located at the end of Old Lighthouse Road. It includes space for 50 cars to park, portable restrooms and a non-slip wheelchair beach access mat.

A permanent restroom facility with showers and other site upgrades are being planned.