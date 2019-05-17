NC family asks for help finding missing man with lung cancer

RALEIGH, NC (WNCN) — A Raleigh family is asking for help to find a missing 64-year-old man battling cancer.
Joi Johnson said it’s unusual not to hear from her husband of more than a decade, Larry Johnson
- Advertisement -
“My husband, he’s a strong man. A strong-willed person,” she said. “He believes in God giving him second chances, giving people second chances.”
Johnson said she hasn’t seen or heard from her husband since Monday.
“He normally says ‘good morning’ and ‘goodnight.’ He sent me a text message on Monday telling me where he was and asked me to pick him up at that time,” she said.
Johnson said she had to take her children to school and couldn’t pick up her husband.