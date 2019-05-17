NC woman charged with having marijuana says it was CBD

FOUR OAKS, NC (WNCN) — Hemp and CBD shops are popping up all over the country, including in North Carolina.

Many people are turning to CBD oil as an alternative medicine.

- Advertisement -

CBD looks like marijuana, it even smells like it, but it won’t get you high.

CBD is legal in North Carolina.

The problem is many law enforcement officers don’t have the tools to tell the difference between legal CBD and marijuana.

In February, a Four Oaks mom was seriously injured in a car crash.

Amanda Furstonberg, desperate for relief from pain and turned to CBD.

“It helped me tremendously,” said Furstonberg. “I barely took the pain pills that they were prescribing me. It helped me sleep. It helped with the PTSD, the anxiety. I couldn’t function correctly and the hemp flower and the CBD helped.”

Read more here.