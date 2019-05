SURF CITY, NC (WWAY) – An overturned Waste Industries truck is causing heavy traffic heading south on Highway 17 in Surf City.

Surf City Police say it happened around 4:00 p.m at NC 210.

Police say one southbound lane is open.

No word yet on any injuries or what caused the crash.

Over turned vehicle in the south bound lane of Hwy 17 at 210 east.

Heavy traffic, expect delays. ā€” Surf City Police (@surfcitypolice) May 17, 2019